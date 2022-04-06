Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Celtics-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics in Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening in Illinois, and for the game they will likely have All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine back in the lineup.  

The former UCLA star missed Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he is listed as probable for Wednesday.  

The status of LaVine can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls (45-34) are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

