Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Pacers Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers.

The Chicago Bulls are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

All-Star Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bulls are the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 32-19 record in the 51 games that they have played this season. 

However, they have dealt with several injuries to key players, and are just 5-5 in their last ten games. 

As for the Pacers, they are in the middle of a rough season with a 19-34 record, which has them as the 13th seed in the east. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
