Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Chicago Bulls will be in Wisconsin on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, which is a good battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.  

However, the Bulls could be without their All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who is on the injury report (injury management).    

The status of LaVine for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-29 record in the 71 games that they have played this season. 

Currently, they are in a big slump, and are just 3-7 in the last ten games that they have played in. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

