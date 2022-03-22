Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Chicago Bulls will be in Wisconsin on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, which is a good battle between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
However, the Bulls could be without their All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who is on the injury report (injury management).
The status of LaVine for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 42-29 record in the 71 games that they have played this season.
Currently, they are in a big slump, and are just 3-7 in the last ten games that they have played in.
