Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

The Chicago Bulls are in Washington D.C. to play the Wizards on Tuesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to injury management, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

On Monday night, they lost to the New York Knicks at Maddison Square Garden.

