Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Cavs Game
Zach LaVine is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Chicago Bulls are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is not on the injury report, which means he will available for the contest.
The injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs are just 1.0 games behind them as the sixth seed.
This matchup has potentially big playoff implications for seeding.
