Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

Zach LaVine is not  on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Zach LaVine is not  on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Chicago Bulls are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is not on the injury report, which means he will available for the contest. 

The injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs are just 1.0 games behind them as the sixth seed. 

This matchup has potentially big playoff implications for seeding. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17961875_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar48 seconds ago
USATSI_9884233_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Status For Nets Game

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17778052_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Goran Dragic's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17778133_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Final Status For Nets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16111943_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17945122_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17691503_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago