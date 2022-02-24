Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Status For Hawks-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine's Status For Hawks-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine is not on the injury report for Thursday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night at the United Center in Illinois, and for the game they will have their All-Star guard available. 

Zach LaVine is not on the injury report for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

LaVine played in his second All-Star game over the weekend, and the former UCLA star is having an excellent season averaging 24.6 points per game on 48.2% shooting from the field and 39.9% shooting from the three-point range.  

The Bulls have not been to the playoffs since 2017, but they are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record in 59 games. 

LaVine has yet to make the playoffs in his NBA career. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Hawks-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
39 seconds ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Celtics-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
9 minutes ago
USATSI_17659777_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Reportedly Sitting Out For The Remainder Of The Season

By Ben Stinar
10 minutes ago
USATSI_12621745_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Celtics-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
10 minutes ago
USATSI_17726708_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Karl-Anthony Towns Wins The Three-Point Contest

By Ben Stinar
3 hours ago
USATSI_17402700_168388303_lowres
News

Three Teams That Should Sign Joe Johnson

By Ben Stinar
3 hours ago
USATSI_17398158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Three Teams That Should Sign Isaiah Thomas

By Ben Stinar
3 hours ago
USATSI_17286713_168388303_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Had A Very Bold Take About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
3 hours ago
USATSI_6238704_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These Two Teams Should Sign Jeff Teague

By Ben Stinar
3 hours ago