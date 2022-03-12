Zach LaVine's Official Status For Cavs-Bulls Game
The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Zach LaVine due to a knee injury for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting he Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night at the United Center, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.
All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls come into the game at 40-26 in 66 games played on the season, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and an impressive 24-10 in 34 games played at home in Chicago.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2017.
