Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
The Chicago Bulls will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Wednesday evening in Florida against the Miami Heat.

They released their initial injury report for the game, with four players on it.

One of those players is All-Star Zach LaVine, who is listed as questionable due to injury management for his left knee. 

NBA's official injury report 

In May, the former UCLA star had knee surgery.  

The Bulls are coming off a successful season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season when they had Jimmy Butler. 

LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest in 67 regular season games. 

However, they lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

This season, they should be a solid team once again because the duo of DeMar DeRozan and LaVine is one of the best in the NBA.

Unfortunately, their point guard Lonzo Ball only played in 35 games last season, and he is out to start the new season.

With Ball in the lineup, they went 22-13 last season, so he is clearly vital to their overall success.

Meanwhile, the Heat are one of the elite teams in the league.

They have made the Eastern Conference in two out of the last four seasons, and this past year they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference (they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Conference Finals).

They have a loaded roster with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, so they will likely be a contender once against his year. 

