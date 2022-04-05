Zach LaVine's Current Status For Bucks-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine remains probable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Illinois on Tuesday evening, and for the game their All-Star guard Zach LaVine remains on the injury report.
As of 11:30 Eastern Time, he is still listed as probable for the contest due to a knee injury.
His status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bulls enter the contest as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-33 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
