BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Bulls-Heat Game

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
The Chicago Bulls are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for their first regular season game, but they will be without one of their best players.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game. 

The two-time NBA All-Star had been on the injury report as questionable due to injury management.  

Charania also adds that he could miss their second game (against the Washington Wizards on Friday).  

Charania: "Sources: Zach LaVine may also miss Friday's game vs. Wizards, with likelihood the two-time All-Star makes his season debut in Saturday's home opener vs. Cleveland."

In May, the former UCLA star had surgery on his knee.

He is coming off a fantastic year where he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. 

In addition, he shot 47.6% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

Therefore, him missing the first game is a significant loss for the Bulls.

Last season was the first year of DeMar DeRozan and LaVine playing together, and the duo seemed to have great chemistry.

DeRozan also made the All-Star Game and averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest.

The Bulls were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

However, they lost in the first round of the playoffs to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for the Heat, they were the first seed in the east, and they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

