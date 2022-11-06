Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls are in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors, but for the game, they could be without one of their top players.

All-Star guard Zach LaVine is listed as questionable (injury management) as of the latest injury report at 1:30 Eastern time.

NBA's official injury report

LaVine had knee surgery over the offseason, so he has missed three games this season.

The former UCLA star comes into the night averaging 20.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Over the past few seasons, he has established himself as one of the best guards in the entire NBA.

He's made the NBA All-Star Game in each of the last two seasons, and this past season he helped the Bulls make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017

In the summer of 2021, the Bulls signed DeMar DeRozan, and so far, the pairing of the two scorers has worked.

DeRozan made his fifth All-Star Game and averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest in his first year with the organization.

This season, the former USC star is averaging 25.6 points per contest, and in their most recent game against the Boston Celtics, he erupted for 46 points on 13/23 shooting from the field.

He also didn't make a three-pointer, which makes the scoring total even more impressive.

As for the Raptors, they come into the night with a 5-4 record in their first nine games of the season.

The Bulls are 2-3 on the road, while the Raptors are 3-1 at home.