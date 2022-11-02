Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game
On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center in Illinois.
However, they could be without one of their best players for the game.
All-Star guard Zach LaVine is listed as questionable.
DK Nation: "NBA INJURY ALERT: Bulls SG Zach LaVine (injury management) and C Andre Drummond (shoulder) are questionable for tonight's game vs. the Hornets."
LaVine played on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets and led them to a 108-99 win.
The former UCLA star finished his night with 29 points, four rebounds and five assists.
He also shot 10/21 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Tuesday morning that if he played against the Nets, he would sit against the Hornets.
Charania on Tuesday morning: "Bulls star Zach LaVine, listed questionable, is expected to play tonight vs. Nets on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LaVine (averaging 22.3 PPG) would then sit Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets as he and the team manage his knee during early part of season."
LaVine made the All-Star Game for the second straight season in 2021-22, but he had knee surgery over the offseason.
The Bulls come into the night with a 4-4 record in their first eight games of the season.
All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan has led the way averaging 25.1 points per contest on 50.3% shooting from the field.
As for the Hornets, they enter the night with a 3-4 record in their first seven games.