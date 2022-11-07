Zach LaVine's Status For Raptors-Bulls Game

On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Illinois at the United Center.

However, All-Star guard Zach LaVine is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (injury management) listed questionable Monday."

The two teams played Sunday night in Canada, but LaVine did not play in the game.

On the season, the former UCLA star has four games because he had surgery on his knee over the offseason.

In the seven games he has played, he is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

The Raptors won the game on Sunday by a score of 113-104.

Heading into the fourth quarter, it was just a one-point game; the Raptors won the fourth quarter by a score of 30-22.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 20 points and five rebounds, while the Raptors were led by Fred VanVleet's 30 points and 11 assists.

The Bulls dropped to 5-6 in their first 11 games, while the Raptors improved to 6-3 in their first nine games.

In five games at home in Canada, the Raptors are an impressive 4-1.

However, they are just 2-3 on the road, while the Bulls are 3-2 at home.

LaVine helped the Bulls make the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, and they will need him to be healthy if they want to make any kind of run in the postseason.

Therefore, being cautious with him early in the season makes sense for the bigger picture.