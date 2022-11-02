Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Illinois at the United Center, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Zach LaVine, who had been listed as questionable, has now been upgraded to available (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

LaVine played on Tuesday evening, led the Bulls to win over the Brooklyn Nets in New York at Barclays Center.

The two-time NBA All-Star had 29 points on 10/21 shooting from the field.

Coming into the night, the Bulls are off to a mediocre start to the season.

They are just 4-4 in their first eight games, but their win over the Nets snapped a two-game losing streak.

DeMar DeRozan has led the team averaging 25.1 points per contest on 50.7% shooting from the field.

The former USC star is in his second season with Chicago, and he has excelled during his time with the franchise.

Last season, he started in the All-Star Game, and averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest.

The Bulls also made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season, and the first time in LaVine's career.

As for the Hornets, they enter the night with a 3-5 record in their first eight games of the season.

Although they have not been good, their record is impressive considering the fact that they have not had their best player LaMelo Ball in any game so far this season.

The All-Star guard was also ruled out for Wednesday’s game.