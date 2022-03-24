Zach LaVine's Updated Injury Status For Thursday

The Chicago Bulls are in New Orleans, Louisiana, to face off with the Pelicans on Thursday, and for the game they will have their All-Star shooting guard available.

Zach LaVine was on the injury report (injury management), but is now listed as available for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game in a massive slump, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

However, they are still one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a 42-30 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the fifth seed.

