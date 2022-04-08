Skip to main content
BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine will play in Friday night's contest between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening, and for the game they will have their star shooting guard Zach LaVine available.   

The All-Star had been on the injury report (knee), but has been upgraded to available for the contest.    

The former UCLA star's status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-35 record in 80 games played.   

