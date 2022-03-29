Zach LaVine's Final Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

The Chicago Bulls are in D.C. to play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their star shooting guard available.

Zach LaVine, who was listed as questionable due to injury management, and he has been upgraded to available for Tuesday.

The status of LaVine for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

