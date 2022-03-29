Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Final Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

Zach LaVine's Final Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

Zach LaVine will play in Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Zach LaVine will play in Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

The Chicago Bulls are in D.C. to play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their star shooting guard available.   

Zach LaVine, who was listed as questionable due to injury management, and he has been upgraded to available for Tuesday.  

The status of LaVine for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-32 record in the 75 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Final Status For Bulls-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17910755_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Final Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_10676085_168388303_lowres
News

Damian Lillard's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17983524_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17878176_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards Injury Report Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17806116_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17931902_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago