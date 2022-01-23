Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game
The Chicago Bulls are playing the Orlando Magic in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Zach LaVine, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, has been ruled out for the game and will miss his fifth straight game.
He had originally been questionable, but his official status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls come into Sunday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games, and they are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot.
They had been the first seed for an extended time, but on Friday their loss to the Chicago Bulls knocked them out of the top spot, because the Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs.
