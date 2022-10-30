Zion Williamson's Finalized Injury Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in California on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the Pelicans will have their best player available.

Zion Williamson will play after missing the last two games due to a hip injury, as Underdog NBA relays.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (hip, back) will play Sunday."

Williamson is averaging 22.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest in the three games that he has played.

The former Duke superstar took a hard foul in last Sunday's loss against the Utah Jazz.

In 2021, he made the All-Star Game and averaged 27.0 points per contest in just his second season in the NBA.

He is one of the best players in the league but has struggled to remain healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season).

The Pelicans come into the game 3-2 in their first five contests this season.

They are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night in Arizona.

As for the Clippers, they come into the game with a 2-3 record in their first five contests of the season.

They began the season 2-0 but have now dropped three in a row to the Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder (twice).

Last season, they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference but lost in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Pelicans.

The Pelicans became the eighth seed in the west, but they ended up losing in the first round in six games to the Suns.