Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Game 4

Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Game 4 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.  

For the game, the Pelicans will remain without their best player All-Star Zion Williamson. 

NBA's official injury report 

The former first overall pick has yet to play in a game so far this season, but the Pelicans have been a pleasant surprise in his absence from the team. 

They found a way to make the NBA Playoffs as the ninth seed in the Western Conference by beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers in consecutive games to win their way through the play-in tournament and secure the eighth and final seed. 

They had started the season an abysmal 1-12, so their turnaround has been quite remarkable. 

As for the Suns, they made the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. 

However, they picked up right where they left off, and finished the year as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference. 

The Suns have a 2-1 series lead, so the Pelicans will try to tie up the series before heading back to Arizona for Game 5. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

