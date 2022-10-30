Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, they could be without their best player.

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson is currently listed as questionable for the contest (as of 10:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

Last Sunday, the former Duke superstar took a hard foul to the ground in their loss against the Utah Jazz.

He has not played in their last two games.

In his first three games of the season, he is averaging 22.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

He missed the entire 2021-22 season, so it would make sense why they would want to be extra careful.

When he is available, he is clearly one of the best players in the league

During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27.0 points per contest and made the All-Star Game during his second season in the league.

Even without Williamson last season, the Pelicans made the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

Therefore, a healthy Williamson could make them a potential contender in the Western Conference.

After starting out 2-0, the Pelicans have lost two of their last three games.

As for the Clippers, they come into the afternoon with a 2-3 record in their first five contests of the season.

They began the season 2-0 but are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

The Pelicans beat the Clippers in the play-in tournament last season to solidify themselves as the eighth seed.