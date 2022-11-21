Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Louisiana.

The Pelicans have played the last three games without former first-overall pick Zion Williamson, but he is listed as probable for Monday's game (right foot contusion).

On Nov. 19, Will Guillory of The Athletic reported that Williamson thinks he can play in the game.

Guillory on Nov 19: "Zion Williamson says he "definitely" thinks he'll be able to play on Monday vs Golden State"

Williamson has gotten off to a good start to the season with averages of 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest on 56.6% shooting from the field (in 11 games).

The former Duke star missed the entire 2021-22 season, but when he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the league.

In 2020-21, he averaged 27.0 points per contest and made the NBA All-Star Game in his second season in the league.

The Pelicans come into the night following a loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

They are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them tied with Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are 5-3 in eight games in Louisiana.

As for the Warriors, they are 8-9 in their first 17 games and coming off a win on Sunday night over the Houston Rockets in Texas.

The win was their first victory on the road this season (they had been 0-8).

Klay Thompson had his best game of the season with 41 points on 10/13 shooting from the three-point range.