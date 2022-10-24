BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Diagnosis Announced

Zion Williamson is one of the best players in the NBA, but he has struggled to stay on the court since getting drafted out of Duke in 2019.

Williamson took a hard fall in Sunday night's game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans have given an update on Williamson's diagnosis.

Pelicans PR: "Injury Update: Zion Williamson sustained a posterior hip contusion during tonight’s game"

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season, so it would be no surprise to see them be cautious.

He is the face of their franchise, and in 2021 he averaged 27.0 points per game.

Before exiting the game against the Jazz, he had 25 points and six rebounds (on 10/16 shooting) in 30 minutes of playing time.

Last season, the Pelicans won their way through the play-in tournament (beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers) to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed.

They lost in the first round but took the Phoenix Suns to six games.

The roster is talented and has an impressive big three of Williamson, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum.

Ingram also left Sunday's game early with a head injury.

The Jazz won the game in overtime by a score of 122-121 to advance to 3-0 on the new season.

As for the Pelicans, they are now 2-1 on the year.

C.J. McCollum led the Pelicans with 28 points and 12 assists, while Lauri Markkanen had 31 points and 12 rebounds for the Jazz.