BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening, but for the game, they will remain without one of their best players.

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson has been ruled out, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (hip, back) ruled out Friday."

Williamson took a hard fall to the ground in Sunday's loss to the Utah Jazz, and he missed their most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The former first-overall pick missed the entire 2021-22 season, so it would make sense why they would want to be cautious.

In three games this season, he is averaging 22.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Before missing last season, he averaged 27.0 points per contest during the 2021 season.

Williamson has proven that he is a superstar-caliber player when he is on the floor, but he has been unable to remain consistently healthy during his NBA career so far.

The Pelicans have a very talented roster that also features C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram, so if they can remain healthy for a long stretch of time, they could be one of the best teams in the league.

Currently, they are 3-1 in their first four contests of the season, and their only loss came in overtime against the Jazz.

As for the Suns, they come into the game with a 3-1 record in their first four contests and are coming off blowing out the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening at home.