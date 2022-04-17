Skip to main content

Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

Zion Williamson remains ruled out for Game 1 of the first-round series between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday evening. 

For the game, they will remain without All-Star forward Zion Williamson, who is still yet to play in a game so far this season.   

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Williamson has never made the NBA Playoffs in his three-year career, but did make the All-Star game last season in just his second season in the league.  

He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a historic college season playing for Duke. 

The Suns are the top seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are the eighth seed after making their way to the playoffs via the play-in tournament. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17453817_168388303_lowres
Injuries

GAME 1: Suns Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16839890_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18107103_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jayson Tatum's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Nets In Game 1

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
News

GAME 1: Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Ben Simmons Did Something On Saturday That He Wanted Everyone to Know About

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Bulls FINAL Injury Reports For Game 1

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: You Won't Believe What The Celtics Put On The Jumbotron

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_13915773_168388303_lowres
Injuries

George Hill's Official Injury Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18041898_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Jordan Poole After Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago