Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Game 3
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Louisiana on Friday evening, and for the game they will remain without their All-Star forward Zion Williamson.
The Pelicans have been without their best player for the entire season as he is still recovering from a foot injury.
The former Duke superstar was the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and was an All-Star during the 2020-21 season.
However, the Pelicans did not make the playoffs in 2021, and then Williamson has been out for the entire 2022 season so far.
What's intriguing is the fact that the Pelicans are tied 1-1 with the Suns, and doing so without Williamson.
Devin Booker got injured (hamstring) in Game 2, and the Pelicans secured a huge win on the road.
With Booker out of the lineup in Game 3 and his status in question going forward, there is a real case to be made that C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram could help lead an upset over the best team in the NBA in the seven-game series.
The Pelicans finished the season as the ninth seed, but made their way to the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament.
As for the Suns, they finished the year as the top team in the west, had the best record in the NBA and are coming off of making the NBA Finals last season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.