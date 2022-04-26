Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Game 5
The New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.
For the game, the team remains without All-Star Zion Williamson, who has yet to play in a game so far this season.
The 2019 first overall pick was an All-Star last year, but the Pelicans failed to make the postseason.
As for this season, they have been one of the most heartwarming stories of the season with several undrafted or second-round picks making a huge difference for the team.
They also have Brandon Ingram playing like a superstar and the addition of veteran C.J. McCollum has totally changed the organization.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2, and the Suns are also without their best offensive weapon in Devin Booker.
Therefore, the door has been totally opened for the Pelicans to pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent history in the NBA Playoffs.
The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and then finished the 2021-22 season with the best regular season record in the entire league.
Game 6 will be played back at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and one of the teams will have a 3-2 lead in the series with a chance to close it out.
