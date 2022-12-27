Zion Williamson's Updated Status For Pacers-Pelicans Game

Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Louisiana.

They will be without 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson for the game, as he has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (conditioning) ruled out Monday."

Williamson has missed the last two games, so this will be his third straight game out of the lineup.

He is currently averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 25 games.

The Pelicans come into the night tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-12 in 32 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans have gone 7-3, and they are an impressive 13-4 in 17 games at home in Louisiana.

Last season, Williamson did not play in a game, but the Pelicans still made the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

Therefore, if they can have a healthy season, there is a good chance that they can make a deep run in the postseason.

As for the Pacers, they are 17-16 in 33 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Pacers are 8-9 in 17 games outside of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Last month, they defeated the Pelicans 129-122 (in Louisiana).