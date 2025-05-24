Fastbreak

Is Skip Bayless Right About Lakers Star Bronny James?

NBA pundit Skip Bayless made a bold claim about Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Ben Stinar

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have a history of making stars.

LeBron James (who is one of the most popular athletes of all time) joined the Lakers in 2018.

The Hall of Famer has been an excellent fit for the legendary franchise.

Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Over the summer, the Lakers made the decision to draft his son (Bronny).

While the former USC guard has gotten limited playing time in the NBA, he is already one of the most notable players in the league.

On February 1, Skip Bayless made a bold claim about Bronny.

Bayless wrote: "Bronny James is now even more popular than his father."

Many people commented on his post.

@clinkie44: "He’ll be your nightmare for 20 more years 😈"

@TheRealBingz: "Go into retirement Skip, my lord."

@MillerDavi10407: "How is he more popular than his father? Stupid comment."

@ChasePhillips19: "This is literally the most dumb tweet you’ve ever made. Not even close"

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with his son guard Bronny James (9) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
