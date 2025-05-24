Is Skip Bayless Right About Lakers Star Bronny James?
The Los Angeles Lakers have a history of making stars.
LeBron James (who is one of the most popular athletes of all time) joined the Lakers in 2018.
The Hall of Famer has been an excellent fit for the legendary franchise.
Over the summer, the Lakers made the decision to draft his son (Bronny).
While the former USC guard has gotten limited playing time in the NBA, he is already one of the most notable players in the league.
On February 1, Skip Bayless made a bold claim about Bronny.
Bayless wrote: "Bronny James is now even more popular than his father."
Many people commented on his post.
@clinkie44: "He’ll be your nightmare for 20 more years 😈"
@TheRealBingz: "Go into retirement Skip, my lord."
@MillerDavi10407: "How is he more popular than his father? Stupid comment."
@ChasePhillips19: "This is literally the most dumb tweet you’ve ever made. Not even close"