Is Stephen A. Smith Right About Duke Star Cooper Flagg?
On Thursday, Duke star Cooper Flagg left the team's 78-70 victory over Georgia Tech with an injury.
He finished with two points, four rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 15 minutes of playing time.
Following the injury, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith took a bold stance (h/t Clutch Points).
Smith (via First Take): "He shouldn't be playing for the rest of this conference tournament. It doesn't matter. You're trying to win a championship if you're the Duke Blue Devils... If he is available, at any point and I’m talking about 70% or better... You play that man during the NCAA Tournament... If a National Championship is on the line."
Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via B/R Hoops: "Duke freshman Cooper Flagg's X-rays came back negative, according to Duke HC Jon Scheyer."
Flagg is expected to be one of the first two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer, which will likely make Duke even more cautious with Flagg going forward.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Updated mock draft on ESPN, with scouting reports and intel for every Round 1 pick. Cooper Flagg maintains the No. 1 spot, but quite a bit of movement behind him."
On Friday night, Duke will face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels.