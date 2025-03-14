Fastbreak

Is Stephen A. Smith Right About Duke Star Cooper Flagg?

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke about Duke star (and NBA prospect) Cooper Flagg.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) after sustaining an injury during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) after sustaining an injury during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Duke star Cooper Flagg left the team's 78-70 victory over Georgia Tech with an injury.

He finished with two points, four rebounds, two steals and one block while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 15 minutes of playing time.

Following the injury, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith took a bold stance (h/t Clutch Points).

Smith (via First Take): "He shouldn't be playing for the rest of this conference tournament. It doesn't matter. You're trying to win a championship if you're the Duke Blue Devils... If he is available, at any point and I’m talking about 70% or better... You play that man during the NCAA Tournament... If a National Championship is on the line."

Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 32 games.

Via B/R Hoops: "Duke freshman Cooper Flagg's X-rays came back negative, according to Duke HC Jon Scheyer."

Flagg is expected to be one of the first two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer, which will likely make Duke even more cautious with Flagg going forward.

Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Updated mock draft on ESPN, with scouting reports and intel for every Round 1 pick. Cooper Flagg maintains the No. 1 spot, but quite a bit of movement behind him."

On Friday night, Duke will face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.