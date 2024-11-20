Isaiah Hartenstein's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers.
For the game, the Thunder could get one of their best players back in action, as Isaiah Hartenstein is listed as questionable on the injury report.
He has yet to make his debut for the Thunder after signing with the team over the offseason.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Oklahoma City could add some much needed size to the lineup tonight. Big man Isaiah Hartenstein, the prized free agent pickup who broke his hand in the preseason finale, has been upgraded to questionable for the first time this season."
Hartenstein is coming off a year where he averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games for the New York Knicks.
He has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Thunder are 11-4 in their first 15 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Thunder lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 110-104.
Following the Trail Blazers, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 6-8 record in 14 games.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.