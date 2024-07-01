Isaiah Hartenstein's Viral Instagram Post After Leaving New York Knicks
Isaiah Hartenstein is coming off his second year playing for the New York Knicks.
The six-year veteran finished the season with averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder will sign Hartenstein.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Free agent C Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed on a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hartenstein leave the Knicks for the top West seed eager to add his size, skill and physicality."
Following the news, Hartenstein made a post to Instagram.
His post had over 23,000 likes and 2,000 comments in less than two hours.
Hartenstein captioned his post: "NYC thank you for taking my family in and making my time there so special.Every time I went out on the court I always gave it my all for the city and I felt the love right back. NYC will always have a special place in my heart. All love 🙏🏻#foe"
Hartenstein will be a significant loss for New York, as he was an extremely valuable center and rim protector.
For the Thunder, they are getting a player who can help give them a legitimate chance to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
Last season, the Thunder were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).