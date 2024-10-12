Fastbreak

Isaiah Thomas Reacts To Former NBA Star John Wall's Instagram Post

Former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas commented on John Wall's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Apr 30, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) taps Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during a timeout during the second quarter in game one of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) taps Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during a timeout during the second quarter in game one of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

John Wall is one of the most exciting point guards in NBA history.

The former Kentucky superstar most recently played during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

That year, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range.

John Wall
January 13, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) controls the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Recently, Wall made a post to Instagram that had over 31,000 likes and 300 comments.

Wall captioned his post: "#WallWay 👌🏾‼️ 📸: @deeqbello & @b3.studios"

Several NBA players commented on Wall's post.

One person who left a comment was former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas wrote: "🏁🏁🏁"

Isaiah Thomas Comment
Isaiah Thomas Comment / October 11

Many NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing Thomas interact with Wall's post.

They are two of the most popular point guards of all time and were in their prime at the same time.

NBA
May 15, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) hugs Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) after defeating the Wizards in game seven of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

During the 2017 season, Wall averaged 23.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field.

Meanwhile, Thomas had averages of 28.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field.

Both players made the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

Thomas and the Celtics beat Wall's Wizards in the second round of the playoffs (in seven games).

NBA
Feb 19, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Eastern Conference guard Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics (4) talks with Eastern Conference guard John Wall of the Washington Wizards (2) in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wall and Thomas were also teammates briefly during the 2019-20 season with the Washington Wizards (Wall did not play due to injury).

Over 22 games against each other, Thomas had a commanding 16-6 record.

NBA
Oct 2, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (L) and Wizards guard John Wall (R) joke on the sidelines during day two of training camp at Medstar Wizards Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Both Thomas and Wall are currently NBA free agents.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.