Isaiah Thomas Reacts To Former NBA Star John Wall's Instagram Post
John Wall is one of the most exciting point guards in NBA history.
The former Kentucky superstar most recently played during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
That year, he averaged 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range.
Recently, Wall made a post to Instagram that had over 31,000 likes and 300 comments.
Wall captioned his post: "#WallWay 👌🏾‼️ 📸: @deeqbello & @b3.studios"
Several NBA players commented on Wall's post.
One person who left a comment was former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas.
Thomas wrote: "🏁🏁🏁"
Many NBA fans will likely enjoy seeing Thomas interact with Wall's post.
They are two of the most popular point guards of all time and were in their prime at the same time.
During the 2017 season, Wall averaged 23.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field.
Meanwhile, Thomas had averages of 28.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field.
Both players made the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.
Thomas and the Celtics beat Wall's Wizards in the second round of the playoffs (in seven games).
Wall and Thomas were also teammates briefly during the 2019-20 season with the Washington Wizards (Wall did not play due to injury).
Over 22 games against each other, Thomas had a commanding 16-6 record.
Both Thomas and Wall are currently NBA free agents.