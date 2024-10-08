Isaiah Thomas Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Instagram Post
Jayson Tatum is going into his eighth season in the NBA (all with the Boston Celtics).
The former Duke star is coming off a sensational year where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Monday, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 154,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Tatum captioned his post: "Grateful for where this game has taken me 🙏🏽"
Several former NBA players left comments on Tatum's post.
Isaiah Thomas: "🏁🏁🏁"
Jeff Teague: "Them 3s tough"
Kent Bazemore: "⚡️"
Celtics fans will likely enjoy seeing that Thomas is supporting Tatum.
While he did not deliver the franchise a title, Thomas is among the most popular players in Celtics history.
He made his two NBA All-Star Games with the team and led them to the Eastern Conference finals in 2017.
As for Tatum, he helped the Celtics finish last year as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They then beat the Dallas Mavericks to capture their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season (16 years ago).
Tatum is a five-time NBA All-Star and has reached the NBA Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals five times) in his first seven seasons.
The Celtics will open up the 2024-25 NBA regular season when they host the New York Knicks on October 22.
They will be given their 2024 NBA Championship rings before the game.