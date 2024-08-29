Isaiah Thomas Shares Heartfelt Quote About Playing For Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas has played 12 seasons in the NBA.
He is coming off a year where he appeared in six games for the Phoenix Suns.
Thomas is most known for his incredible two-and-half-year run with the Boston Celtics.
Recently, he shared a heartfelt quote about playing for the franchise (via Knuckleheads Podcast).
Thomas: "The feeling playing for the Celtics is amazing. And then the love you get. The love that I get to this day, you would think I won a championship there, you would think I had a 10-year career there. The love is I can't even describe it... You would think my jersey is retired in them stands... You gotta put on that Celtics jersey to appreciate the energy and love that that city gives you."
In his two full seasons with the Celtics, Thomas made the NBA All-Star Game both years.
He averaged an outstanding 24.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 179 games with Boston.
They reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2017.
The 35-year-old was the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington.
In addition to the Suns and Celtics, he has also spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 556 regular season games.