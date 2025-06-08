Isiah Thomas Made His Feelings Clear About Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas was once among the best five players in the NBA when he led the Detroit Pistons to two titles.
During that time period, Thomas and the Pistons were big rivals with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
That said, Thomas made it known how much he respects Jordan when he did an interview with The Pivot in 2022.
Thomas: "What Michael Jordan did for the NBA? Hey, man, we're all still eating off of that... Michael Jordan was good for business. He was great for business. What Michael Jordan did for the NBA and our league, he took it to a level that none of us could. We appreciate him for that. We honor him for that."
Considering their longstanding rivalry, fans will likely enjoy hearing Thomas speak about Jordan.
Over their legendary careers, Thomas and Jordan faced off 65 times.
Thomas went 36-29 in those matchups.
Via The Detroit Pistons: ".@IsiahThomas went 3-1 against Jordan in the playoffs.
Some rivalries last forever."
Thomas spent all 13 seasons of his career playing for the Pistons.
The 12-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on December 22, 2019): "OTD (84) @IsiahThomas had 22 PTS & 21 AST vs the Kansas City Kings.
His other 20/20 games:
30 PTS (14-20 FG) 20 AST
25 PTS, 24 AST, 10 REB, 2 TO
23 PTS, 25 AST (franchise high)
20 PTS, 20 AST, 9 REB"
Meanwhile, Jordan won all six of his titles with the Bulls.
He played 15 total seasons (two were with the Washington Wizards).