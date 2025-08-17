Isiah Thomas Made His Feelings Clear About Utah Jazz Legend John Stockton
Isiah Thomas and John Stockton are seen (by many) as two of the best five point guards in NBA history.
Stockton still holds the record for the most career assists (15,806).
Last year, Thomas spoke about Stockton (via the NBA on TNT).
Thomas: "I love John Stockton. I look at what John has done in the NBA. You have to look at those numbers and be like, damn... I don't know if anyone will ever touch his assists record and I don't know if anyone will ever get his steals record."
Stockton was the 16th pick in the 1984 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga.
He played all 19 seasons of his legendary career for the Jazz.
His career averages were 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 1,504 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "John Stockton was the definition of consistency and efficiency, finishing his career as the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals
He averaged around 13–14 assists per game at his peak... all in a slower-paced, lower-scoring era.
In today’s NBA, with more possessions, faster tempo, and increased spacing, Stockton’s passing ability would shine even brighter.
Surrounded by shooters and operating in pick-and-roll-heavy offenses, he’d be a natural fit.
Analysts believe Stockton could average 15+ assists and 12–14 points per game, while still being one of the league’s top defenders at the guard position.
In today’s game, Stockton’s elite vision, IQ, and defensive grit would make him an even more valuable floor general"
Stockton was able to make the NBA Finals twice.
However, the Jazz lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls both times.
As for Thomas, he spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons.
They won two titles during that span.