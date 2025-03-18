Isiah Thomas Sends Heartfelt Message To Celtics Legend Bill Russell
Bill Russell is one of the most beloved NBA players (and athletes) of all time.
On Monday, Detroit Pistons legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Isiah Thomas made a post to Instagram for Russell.
His heartfelt post had over 500 likes in less than one hour.
Thomas wrote: "Bill Russell, our family hero, Was always there with kind words when I needed encouragement. Your @nba and @celtics family miss you."
Russell spent all 13 years of his career with the Celtics.
The 11-time NBA Champion had career averages of 15.1 points, 22.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field in 963 games.
He passed away in the summer of 2022.
Via Ballislife.com on February 12:
"11 x NBA Champion as player
2 x NBA Champion as coach
2 x NCAA Champion
5 x NBA MVP
134 games with 30+ REB
And the civil rights icon achieved just as much off the court"
As for Thomas, he never got a chance to face off against Russell (since he got drafted 12 years after he retired).
The legendary point guard spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons.
His career averages were 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field in 979 games.
Via Ballislife.com (on Jan 13, 2020): "OTD (85) Isiah Thomas had 30 PTS (14-20 FG) & 20 AST vs Magic Johnson and the Lakers.
His other 20/20 games:
25 PTS, 24 AST, 10 REB, 2 TO
23 PTS, 25 AST (franchise high)
22 PTS, 21 AST
20 PTS, 20 AST, 9 REB"