Ja Morant's Enormous Block Went Viral In Mavs-Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Tennessee for their first preseason game.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 121-116.
Ja Morant made his return action after missing most of last season.
He finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Morant had a huge block that got a lot of attention on social media.
Via The NBA: "THIS BLOCK BY JA 🤯"
Many fans reacted.
@MorrisBrys92203: "He’s just such an incredible athlete it’s unreal"
@MuseCamThomas: "He is going ALL-IN this season."
@knicks_union: "Bro almost hit his head on the backboard"
@WALLA_MAJIC: "most excited player in the game its not close"
@BoomerTheRuler: "JA needs a ring that’s a bad MF from South Carolina!"
@von1o1: "Relax, young man it's just preseason 😵💫"
Prize Picks: "HE'S BACK"
Morant finished last season with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
However, he only appeared in nine games due to injury and suspension.
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on October 23.
Last season, they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
If healthy, the Grizzlies are seen as a team who can finish with a top-six seed.