Ja Morant's Absurd 360 Layup Went Viral In Grizzlies-Nets Game
On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
During the game, star point guard Ja Morant had an incredible 360 layup that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Ja Morant.
Absolutely breathtaking."
Morant had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 5/7 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to the big highlight.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Ja Morant had a 360 layup that will be one of the top plays of the NBA season 👀"
Via @TheBoyGary: "Him Ant and Shai finna be so fun to watch the next 10 year"
Via @SlimSleepr: "Ja really a different breed"
Via @callme_imrann: "The athleticism and body control on that move are off the charts."
Via @GaryWorlddd: "i cannot emphasize enough how much crazier this is because he switched hands mid air"
Morant came into the evening with averages of 20.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in six games.
The Grizzlies 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 124-107.
Following the Nets, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Memphis.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).