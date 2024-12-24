Ja Morant's Absurd Block Went Viral In Clippers-Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the LA Clippers (at home).
During the first half, Ja Morant had a huge block that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JA WITH THE CHASEDOWN SWAT 😲"
Morant had 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 4/10 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in his first 14 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to the huge highlight.
@WestCoastKoa: "Reminds me of a certain #23 in his prime…"
@Investor_x1: "Damn that's one of the best blocks I've ever seen in this game sheesh"
@basketbllnews: "This block by Ja Morant is poetic 🚫 "
When Morant is on the floor, he has a case for being the most exciting player in the league.
The two-time NBA All-Star entered play with averages of 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Right now, the Grizzlies are also one of the best teams in the NBA.
They came into the night with a 20-9 record in 29 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies have won eight (and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
As for LA, they came into the night as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-13 record in 19 games.