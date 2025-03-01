Fastbreak

Ja Morant's Absurd Finish Over Karl-Anthony Towns Went Viral In Knicks-Grizzlies Game

Ja Morant had a big highlight during Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On Friday night, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the New York Knicks (at home in Tennessee).

During the game, Morant had an excellent finish over All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "Ja FLOATS through the air for this and-1 layup

Knicks (East #3) vs. Grizzlies (West #2) underway on NBA League Pass!"

Morant had nine points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.

Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The two-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a strong season with averages of 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.

The Grizzlies came into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-20 record in 58 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Following the Knicks, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday when they remain at home to host the San Antonio Spurs.

So far, they are 22-6 in 28 games played in Memphis.

Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during over-time against the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, they are also one of the best teams in the NBA with a 38-20 record in 58 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Following the Grizzlies, they will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat in Florida.

Published |Modified
