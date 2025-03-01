Ja Morant's Absurd Finish Over Karl-Anthony Towns Went Viral In Knicks-Grizzlies Game
On Friday night, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the New York Knicks (at home in Tennessee).
During the game, Morant had an excellent finish over All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Ja FLOATS through the air for this and-1 layup
Knicks (East #3) vs. Grizzlies (West #2) underway on NBA League Pass!"
Morant had nine points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
The two-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a strong season with averages of 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.
The Grizzlies came into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-20 record in 58 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday when they remain at home to host the San Antonio Spurs.
So far, they are 22-6 in 28 games played in Memphis.
As for the Knicks, they are also one of the best teams in the NBA with a 38-20 record in 58 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following the Grizzlies, they will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat in Florida.