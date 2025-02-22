Ja Morant's Absurd Finish Went Viral In Memphis Grizzlies Win Over Magic
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies played the Orlando Magic in Florida.
The Grizzlies won by a score of 105-104.
Ja Morant finished the win with 23 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 10/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Morant made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Ja Morant crosses up for a TOUGH finish to even up the contest! 🔥"
Many people commented on the highlight.
@davidnxtup: "Shoulda been a foul as well refs hate giving Ja calls"
@quavotootimes: "can we talk abt how good a defender cole anthony is"
@twelve_skiii: "Issa parade inside my cityyyy yeahhhh"
@mostfamousopp: "Better than D rose don’t @ me"
The Grizzlies improved to 37-19 in 56 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They also snapped a two-game losing streak.
Via Bryson Wright: "Ja Morant has had a ton of struggles this year but the way he played down the stretch tonight just shows why he is one of the stars of this league. Even on a bad night he can flip the narrative"
The Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
On the road, they are 16-13 in 29 games played on the road away from Memphis.
Morant is in his sixth NBA season (all with the Grizzlies).