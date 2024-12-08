Ja Morant's Absurd Reverse Dunk Went Viral In Grizzlies-Celtics Game
On Saturday night, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Celtics in Boston.
During the game, Morant threw down a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JA DOUBLE CLUTCH SLAM 💥💥"
Morant had 23 points, ten assists, nine rebounds and one steal while shooting 9/14 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the huge highlight.
Via NBA TV: "Ja Morant: "I'm not trying to dunk at all"
Also Ja Morant:"
@EricTweetsNBA: "JA MORANT WHAT ON EARTH"
@CrystalsHimself: "Ja Morant is easily and without a doubt the most entertaining player in the league and it’s not even close"
@CommonMayes1: "Ja Morant with a reverse Dunk after saying he won’t dunk no more is funny asf"
After only appearing in nine games last season, the former All-Star has looked good in his return to action.
Morant entered play with averages of 20.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 26.3% from the three-point range in his first 13 games of the season.
The Grizzlies are also one of the best teams in the NBA.
They entered the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record in 23 games.
Following the Celtics, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday evening against the Wizards (in Washington, D.C.).
On the road, they have gone 4-5 in nine games.