Ja Morant's Absurd Reverse Dunk Went Viral In Grizzlies-Celtics Game

Ja Morant threw down a big dunk during Saturday's game.

Jan 14, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) slam dunks the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) slam dunks the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Celtics in Boston.

During the game, Morant threw down a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "JA DOUBLE CLUTCH SLAM 💥💥"

Morant had 23 points, ten assists, nine rebounds and one steal while shooting 9/14 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to the huge highlight.

Via NBA TV: "Ja Morant: "I'm not trying to dunk at all"

Also Ja Morant:"

@EricTweetsNBA: "JA MORANT WHAT ON EARTH"

@CrystalsHimself: "Ja Morant is easily and without a doubt the most entertaining player in the league and it’s not even close"

@CommonMayes1: "Ja Morant with a reverse Dunk after saying he won’t dunk no more is funny asf"

After only appearing in nine games last season, the former All-Star has looked good in his return to action.

Morant entered play with averages of 20.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 26.3% from the three-point range in his first 13 games of the season.

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles down the court during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies are also one of the best teams in the NBA.

They entered the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record in 23 games.

Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) walks off the court after being ejected during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Following the Celtics, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday evening against the Wizards (in Washington, D.C.).

On the road, they have gone 4-5 in nine games.

