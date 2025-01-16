Ja Morant's Absurd Shot Over Victor Wembanyama Went Viral In Grizzlies-Spurs Game
On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
During the first half, Ja Morant made an incredible shot over Victor Wembanyama that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "JA'S FLOAT GAME 👌
Had to get this one WAY up there 👀"
Morant had eight points, two rebounds and five assists while shooting 3/4 from the field in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the shot on social media.
@PassRushDiary: "Winner is the face of league for the next 10 years"
@winyournextbet: "This is like those pregame shots Steph throws up except Ja did it against the world's toughest shot-contester 😭🔥 "
@iBleedGreen826: "Ja is good at basketball 🏀 🐻 💙 "
Morant is averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 23 games.
He has established himself among the most exciting players in the NBA.
The Grizzlies came into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-15 record in 40 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On Friday, the Spurs and Grizzlies will face off (again) in San Antonio.
As for Wembanyama, he had five points, six rebounds, one steal and four blocks while shooting 2/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
The Spurs are the ninth seed with a 19-19 record in 38 games.