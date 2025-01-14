Ja Morant's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Grizzlies-Rockets Game
On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas.
During the game, Ja Morant made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "OH MY GOODNESS JA MORANT
A STEP INSIDE HALFCOURT... DRILLS IT"
Morant had 27 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 10/23 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in his first 32 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to his highlight.
@joaquinECGL: "NBA players just casually pulling up from half court and old heads say these guys could not hold their own in the 80s 🤣🤣🤣"
@nando17celtics: "Top 10 player in the NBA"
@BIGMEM12: "HES SOOOO TUFF MAN😭😭"
Morant came into the night with averages of 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in his first 22 games.
Via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian: "I'm not sure you can find a better passer in the league than Ja Morant at the full-speed kick ahead.
They are on a dot. Such an underrated part of his game."
The Grizzlies entered play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Rockets, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.