Fastbreak

Ja Morant's Absurd Shot Went Viral In Grizzlies-Rockets Game

Ja Morant made an incredible shot during Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Houston Rockets in Texas.

During the game, Ja Morant made an incredible shot that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "OH MY GOODNESS JA MORANT

A STEP INSIDE HALFCOURT... DRILLS IT"

Morant had 27 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 10/23 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in his first 32 minutes of playing time.

Many NBA fans reacted to his highlight.

@joaquinECGL: "NBA players just casually pulling up from half court and old heads say these guys could not hold their own in the 80s 🤣🤣🤣"

@nando17celtics: "Top 10 player in the NBA"

@BIGMEM12: "HES SOOOO TUFF MAN😭😭"

Morant came into the night with averages of 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in his first 22 games.

Via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian: "I'm not sure you can find a better passer in the league than Ja Morant at the full-speed kick ahead.

They are on a dot. Such an underrated part of his game."

The Grizzlies entered play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Rockets, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.