Ja Morant's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Grizzlies-Hornets Game
On Tuesday evening, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
During the first half, Morant had a huge highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Throw it up Scotty Pippen Jr...
Ja will throw it down!"
Morant had 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people commented on the exciting highlight from Morant.
@BlackFlazh: "Ja was already in the air b4 the ball and camera got to him 😅"
@bowling23: "Jumping Ja 👏"
@ed23461539: "12💙"
Morant is in his sixth season playing for the Grizzlies.
He came into the night with averages of 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via StatMuse: "Ja Morant vs CHA:
28 PTS
5 REB
8 AST
+31
Averaging 28/5/6 since Taylor Jenkins got fired."
The Grizzlies are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-32 reocrd in 78 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten (but have also won two in a row).
Following the Hornets, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-59 record in 78 games.