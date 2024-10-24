Ja Morant's Behind-The-Back Dagger Went Viral In Grizzlies-Jazz Game
On Wednesday evening, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The game was close, but the Grizzlies were able to win by a score of 126-124.
Ja Morant finished his night with 22 points, five rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 7/13 from the field in 28 minutes.
He also made the dagger with less than one minute on the clock.
Via The NBA: "Ja Morant with an INCREDIBLE handle into finish 🤯
Puts the Grizzlies up 5 late in the 4Q on NBA League Pass!"
Many fans reacted to the incredible highlight.
@langwhitaker: "What makes Ja so amazing is all his moves are reactionary — he sees what the defense is giving him and improvises some wild way to take advantage of it"
@AdabiVirsa: "Incredible handle into finish"
@SneaXTheDegen: "How was he able to finish that ?
Ja is unreal in the air"
@Demarfranchise: "Oh have I missed you"
Morant finished last season with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in nine games.
After missing most of last season due to injury and suspension, the two-time NBA All-Star is expected to have a big year for the Grizzlies.
Following the Jazz, the Grizzlies will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Morant is now in his sixth NBA season (all with Memphis).