Ja Morant's Circus Shot Went Viral In Warriors-Grizzlies Game

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an incredible shot.

Ben Stinar

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Golden State Warriors.

During the game, superstar point guard Ja Morant made an incredible circus shot that got a lot of views on social media.

Morant finished the game with nine points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to the big highlight.

@BIGMEM12: "Best PG in the world"

@dgsire: "ja morant is just special"

@PharmacistDeep: "Ja Morant is the most entertaining player to watch in the NBA."

In addition to Morant's shot, the Grizzlies had a commanding 144-93 victory over Golden State.

With the win, they improved to 19-9 in their first 28 games of the season, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are 3.0 games back of the OKC Thunder for first.

