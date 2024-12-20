Ja Morant's Circus Shot Went Viral In Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Golden State Warriors.
During the game, superstar point guard Ja Morant made an incredible circus shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Morant finished the game with nine points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the big highlight.
@BIGMEM12: "Best PG in the world"
@dgsire: "ja morant is just special"
@PharmacistDeep: "Ja Morant is the most entertaining player to watch in the NBA."
In addition to Morant's shot, the Grizzlies had a commanding 144-93 victory over Golden State.
With the win, they improved to 19-9 in their first 28 games of the season, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies are 3.0 games back of the OKC Thunder for first.