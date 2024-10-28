Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Grizzlies Game
On Monday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Chicago Bulls in Tennessee.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report listed as questionable.
Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field in his first three games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (thigh) questionable for Monday."
The Grizzlies enter the evening with a 2-1 record in their first three games.
They most recently beat the Orlando Magic (at home) by a score of 124-111.
Morant finished with 16 points, two rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 4/12 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bulls, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in Memphis.
Last season, they dealt with a lot of injuries and missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.
That said, the Grizzlies are expected to be a top-eight seed if they can remain healthy.
As for the Bulls, they are 1-2 in their first three games of the season.
They most recently lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-95.
Zach LaVine finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/13 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Following Memphis, the Bulls will host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.